Audi A3 Sportback - 48V mild hybrid system Animation

The new A3 Sportback is being launched in Europe with two TFSI and two TDI versions.

All engines impress with their powerful torque and sophisticated running characteristics.

The 1.5 TFSI delivers 110 kW (150 PS) and is also available as an electrified version with 48-volt mild-hybrid system.

The 2.0 TDI is available in two power levels: 85 kW (116 PS) or 110 kW (150 PS).

The engine versions at start of production will be combined with front-wheel drive.

Power will be transmitted by a six-speed manual transmission or the quick-shifting seven-speed S tronic, the selector lever of which is now designed as a compact shifter.

The driver can push and pull this to control the basic functions of the automatic transmission.

Shortly after market launch, Audi will be gradually expanding the offer to include further engine versions.