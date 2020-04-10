Cute three-year-old chef Susie bakes to pass through quarantine time

Does the world feel "Upside Down" to you lately?

Join sweet 3-year-old chef Susie, from Montgomery County, Kansas, in this heartwarming video as she makes a caramel apple upsidedown cake on her very own cooking show.

In this video, Susie has some advice for those feeling lonely during these uncertain times.

Susie hosts her very own cooking show, called Susie's Cooking Show on Youtube.