Kids meet Easter Bunny virtually while social distancing Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:10s - Published 57 minutes ago Kids meet Easter Bunny virtually while social distancing Social Distancing due to COVID-19 doesn't mean children had to miss out on Easter Traditions. The video shows children meeting the Easter Bunny, but with a twist. 0

Kids meet Easter Bunny virtually while social distancing Social Distancing due to COVID-19 doesn't mean children had to miss out on Easter Traditions. The video shows children meeting the Easter Bunny, but with a twist. Children are in a video-call with the Easter Bunny, who was live streaming from Florida, United States, on April 6. Kids of all ages joined in the Livestream with the Easter Bunny, including young babies, groups of siblings and one young girl whose Easter wish was for everyone 'to be safe and stay home'.





