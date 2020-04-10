Kids meet Easter Bunny virtually while social distancing

Global  

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 06:10s - Published
Social Distancing due to COVID-19 doesn't mean children had to miss out on Easter Traditions.

The video shows children meeting the Easter Bunny, but with a twist.

Children are in a video-call with the Easter Bunny, who was live streaming from Florida, United States, on April 6.

Kids of all ages joined in the Livestream with the Easter Bunny, including young babies, groups of siblings and one young girl whose Easter wish was for everyone 'to be safe and stay home'.




