Pool openings are not essential in New York State. Here's why that's a health issue Video Credit: WKBW Buffalo - Duration: 01:32s - Published now Pool openings are not essential in New York State. Here's why that's a health issue Pool maintenance is currently listed as essential business in New York State, but opening a pool is not. This means that, for any pool owner, their pool will remain closed with the warmer temperatures on the way, leading to sanitation problems. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Pool openings are not essential in New York State. Here's why that's a health issue $1,167,415DAEMEN COLLEGE$1,872,946$936,473D'YOUVILLE$1,773,370$886,685ERIE 1 BOCES$577,270$288,635ERIE COMMUNITYCOLLEGE$7,995,845$3,997,923HILBERT COLLEGE$683,112$341,556MEDAILLE COLLEGE$2,028,538$1,014,269NIAGARA COUNTYCOMMUNITY COLLEGE$3,598,909$1,799,455NIAGARA UNIVERSITY$2,711,396$1,355,698STATE UNIVERSITY OFNEW YORK ATBUFFALO$23,952,900$11,976,450SUNY COLLEGE ATBUFFALO$10,484,417$5,242,209TROCAIRE COLLEGE$1,147,253$573,627VILLA MARIA COLLEGE$807,056$403,528TOTAL$68,845,339$34,422,672THE CARES ACT ALSOPROVIDES $3 BILLIONFOR AN EMERGENCYEDUCATION RELIEFFUND TO GOVERNORS.NEW YORK WILLRECEIVE $164.6MILLION THROUGHTHIS DISCRETIONARYPROGRAM WHICH CANBE USED FOR SCHOOLDISTRICTS AND/ORINSTITUTIONS OFHIGHER EDUCATION.ALSO INCLUDEROUGHTOANPAYMENT DESTUDENTTEMBER;CEASINGILLECTIONDEBT,INCLUDING WAGEGER;ALCONTINUE PAYINGSTUSTUDENT IS UNABLETO WORK DURING FROMCETIME SUBSIDZED LOAN ELIGIBILITLIFETLL GRANTS ORFEDERAL STUDENTLOANN AND THECARES ACT CAUR LOAN KENOUT FOR THESEMEETAILING RELIEF FORSTUDENTONCONGRESSTHIS TIME OF YEAR --HOR WESTERTO BEGINSPRING PROJECTS.THAT INCLUDESOPENING UP POOLSFOR THE SUMMERSEASON.BUT ALL NEW FORYOU THIS MORNING --JEFF SLAWSONSHOWS US WHYTHERE'S SOMECONFUSION ABOUTGETTING YOUR POOLREADY DURING THEPANDEMIC.WITH EVERYONESTUCK AT HOME --NOW WOULD BE AGREAT TIME TO OPENYOUR POOLTHE WEATHERHAPPENS TO BEPARTICULARLYFAVORABLE THIS YEARPOOL MAINTENANCEHAS BEEN MARKED ASESSENTIAL -- BUT FOROWNERS LOOKING TOGET THEIR POOLS UPAND RUNNING AFTERTHE WINTER -- THEREIS SOME CONFUSION.OPENING A POOLTHATS BEENWINTERIZED -- HASNTBEEN DEEMEDESSENTIAL ON ITS OWNITS SOMETHING THATDOMINICK MONDI ANDTHE NORTHEAST SPAAND POOLASSOCIATION -- ORNESPA -- ARELOOKING TO GETCLARIFICATION ON --BECAUSE PROBLEMSCAN ARISE IF POOLSARENT OPENEDBEFORE THE HEATWAVES HIT THENORTHEAST.WATER THATS NOTCIRCULATED NOTTREATED ON A BIGGERPICTURE CAN LEAD TOMORE MOSQUITOS ANDOTHER PROBLEMSTHAT CAN SPREADAROUND -- BUT ON APERSONALPERSPECTIVE IFSOMEONE HAS A POOLTHAT IS NOT TREATEDOR MAINTAINED AT THELEVEL ITS SUPPOSEDOT BE AND CONTINUETO USE IT THERECOULD BE PERSONALHEALTH ISSUES ASWELL.NESPA HAS APPEALEDTO EMPIRE STATEDEVELOPMENT TO GETPOOL OPENINGSMARKED ASESSENTIAL -- THESEOPENINGS -- COULDBE DONE WHILE STILLABIDING BY PROPERSOCIAL DISTANCINGPOLICIES.





You Might Like

Tweets about this 7 Eyewitness News RT @EdDrantch: GOOD MORNING! We're all thinking of warmer, brighter days... looking ahead to summer. If you have a pool, you might not be… 43 minutes ago Ed Drantch GOOD MORNING! We're all thinking of warmer, brighter days... looking ahead to summer. If you have a pool, you migh… https://t.co/7MgVhftmCz 1 hour ago