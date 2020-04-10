Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > UK hospital crisis: Treatment for non-COVID-19 patients on hold

UK hospital crisis: Treatment for non-COVID-19 patients on hold

Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:18s - Published
UK hospital crisis: Treatment for non-COVID-19 patients on hold

UK hospital crisis: Treatment for non-COVID-19 patients on hold

As UK hospitals get swamped with coronavirus cases, other chronically ill patients forced to wait for treatment.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

razaullahkhan41

Raza Ullah Khan @ranjdgupta For kind ur info at this crisis time of corona when u used the #hospitals for treatment and medicine to… https://t.co/0eYR7mzBXk 5 hours ago

TaylorCurrier5

daves not here RT @RoKhanna: In many nations, COVID-19 treatment is free. In the United States, millions of people have lost their jobs and those without… 1 day ago

AritKu

Amit Kumar RT @newsclickin: Of the six AES cases, locally known as chamki bukhar, one child has died, two have been discharged after recovery and thre… 1 day ago

newsclickin

NewsClick Of the six AES cases, locally known as chamki bukhar, one child has died, two have been discharged after recovery a… https://t.co/d3xy4mlmrJ 1 day ago

calnowtweets

Carol Lawton RT @2013_Sylvius: During the covid 19 crisis hospital services remain open for other conditions. If you feel unwell for other reasons pleas… 1 day ago

winitway

Cookies Against Cookie Heads On Sticks https://t.co/nnLaPnGxGc Home life saving: We need oxygen tanks to push O2 & pulse ox monitors & a strict set of wr… https://t.co/IJ4ijza3bH 2 days ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.