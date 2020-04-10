IMPD officer killed while responding to domestic disturbance call

Officer who had a desire to be a police officer since she was a child" indianapolis police are mourning the loss of one of their own, killed in the line of duty while responding to a domestic disturbance.

Police say officer breann leath responded to an apartment complex on the east side of the city, and was shot along with a woman in the home.

She was rushed to the hospital but did not survive.

Leath graduated from southport high school and served in the army national guard before coming to impd.

Both her parents work for the marion county sheriff's department, her father as a deputy and her mother as a control officer.

Leath was 24 years old.

She was the mother of a young child.

Investigators have a suspect in custody, but the person has not been identified.

In a news 18 update, prosecutors have filed charges after several