VP Pence Says Americans Will Begin To See Checks Next Week As U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 16,500 Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 04:54s - Published now VP Pence Says Americans Will Begin To See Checks Next Week As U.S. Coronavirus Death Toll Tops 16,500 Vice President Mike Pence said eligible Americans with direct deposit set up with the Internal Revenue Service will begin to see their checks dispensed under the CARES Act at the end of next week. The news comes as the United States' coronavirus death toll tops 16,500. 0

