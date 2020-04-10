Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Disney+ Reaches 50 Million Paid Subscribers Globally

Disney+ Reaches 50 Million Paid Subscribers Globally

Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:59s - Published
Disney+ Reaches 50 Million Paid Subscribers Globally

Disney+ Reaches 50 Million Paid Subscribers Globally

Disney launched the streaming service last November.

On February 3, Disney revealed that the service had 28.6 million subscriptions.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

RealDillonRW007

Dillon R. Williams RT @awallenstein: BREAKING: Disney+ reaches 50 million paid subscribers in 5 months worldwide, $DIS announces... 5 hours ago

LABizJournal

L.A. BIZ Disney+ has once again blown past expectations, hitting 50 million paid subscribers worldwide. https://t.co/xVvwKkEkGc 6 hours ago

Mousesteps

Denise at Mousesteps Article: Disney+ Reaches 50 Million Global Paid Subscribers: https://t.co/eoUMKh9vfn #disneyplus #disney https://t.co/0qhDf924Zn 8 hours ago

jmkuhn99

Jeff Kuhn, MBA RT @realscreen: .@disneyplus has revealed that more than 50 million paid subscribers have signed up for the streaming service across the gl… 11 hours ago

OrangeGrove55

OrangeGrove55 RT @TheDisneyBlog: Disney+ gives Disney something to crow about as it reaches 50 million paid subscribers in just 5 months -- https://t.co/… 13 hours ago

senalnews

Señal News .@WaltDisneyCo revealed that its app, @DisneyPlus, surpassed the 50 million paid subscriber milestone worldwide.… https://t.co/JMZtRIUv08 14 hours ago

kidscreen

Kidscreen #Disney+ has reached 50 million paid subscribers https://t.co/GrttN351Na https://t.co/OyWiqxqREl 15 hours ago

realscreen

Realscreen .@disneyplus has revealed that more than 50 million paid subscribers have signed up for the streaming service acros… https://t.co/ejiUddDqbe 17 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.