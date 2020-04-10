Ariana Grande defends Florence Pugh over online troll attack Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:53s - Published 1 hour ago Ariana Grande defends Florence Pugh over online troll attack Ariana Grande has stepped up to defend Little Women star Florence Pugh after she became the target of mean trolls by going public with her new romance. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this