Lilo & Stitch 2 Stitch Has a Glitch Movie (2005) - Chris Sanders, Dakota Fanning, Tia Carrere Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:01s - Published 1 day ago Lilo & Stitch 2 Stitch Has a Glitch Movie (2005) - Chris Sanders, Dakota Fanning, Tia Carrere Lilo & Stitch 2 Stitch Has a Glitch Movie (2005) - Plot synopsis: A malfunction threatens to destroy Stitch and his friendship with Lilo! Directors: Michael LaBash, Tony Leondis Writers: Tony Leondis, Michael LaBash, Eddie Guzelian Stars: Chris Sanders, Dakota Fanning, Tia Carrere 0

