The Captain's Paradise Movie (1953) - Alec Guinness, Yvonne De Carlo, Celia Johnson
|
Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:05s - Published
The Captain's Paradise Movie (1953) - Alec Guinness, Yvonne De Carlo, Celia Johnson
The Captain's Paradise Movie trailer HD (1953) - Plot synopsis: The Captain of a ferry boat between the restricted British colony in Gibraltar and Spanish Morocco has a woman of differing appeal and temperament in each port.
Director: Anthony Kimmins Writers: Alec Coppel, Nicholas Phipps, Alec Coppel Stars: Alec Guinness, Yvonne De Carlo, Celia Johnson, Peter Bull, Charles Goldner