Friday 5:15 a.m. forecast By 5 p.m., today we will reach around 70, with some possible spotty showers.

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Friday 5:15 a.m. forecast LOT OF RUNNING, TOO.MAYBE YOU SHOULD SIGN UP.Lisa: I MIGHT, I MEAN -- IT'SNOT A BAD IDEA.GOOD TO HAVE SOMETHING TO LOOKFORWARD TO AND TO TRAIN FOR.GREAT IDEA.THANKS, JAYSON.A BEAUTIFUL SHOT FROM LOOKOUTMOUNTAIN, TH CAMERA HAS BEENSHAKEY, 10 TO 20, 25 MILES PERHOUR.A MIX OF SUN AND CLOUDS EARLY ONBUT PRETTY MILD.UPPER 30S TO LOW 40S ON THEEMOJI CAST THIS MORNING.WE'LL GET TO ABOUT 65 BY NOON.AND THEN HIGHS ARE GOING TO BERIGHT AROUND 70 TODAY, 20%CHANCE FOR A FEW SPOTTY SHOWERS.NOT MUCH TODAY OR TOMORROW, IT'SGOING TO BE MORE SO SUNDAY THATYOU SEE THE BIG CHANGE.A FEW LATE DAY SHOWERS TODAY,SNOW AND COLD ON EASTER.WE ARE GOING TO TAKE A LOOK ATSOME OF THE EASTER SNOWFALLSTATISTICS AND WHAT WE TYPICALLYGET.I FEEL IT'S LIKE HALLOWEEN, OHWE SAY IT ALWAYS SNOW ON EASTER,AND RIGHT NOW IF YOU ARE WALKINGOUT THE DOOR AND HAVE TO LEAVEEARLY, GOLDEN RIGHT NOW 45,HIGHLANDS RANCH 44, AND 37 INDENVER.AND SKIES RIGHT NOW, PRETTYQUIET.WE HAD A FEW LIGHT RAIN AND SNOWSHOWERS OVERNIGHT IN THEMOUNTAINS, STILL FALLING IN SOMESPOTS OVER THE HIGH WHIERMOUNTAIN PASSES, THE ROADS AREMAINLY WET.WINDS OUT OF THE SOUTH ANDSOUTHWEST, LOW 60S BY 11:00 ANDHIGHS RIGHT AROUND 70.YOU'LL NOTICE A FEW AREAS OFGREEN POPPING UP, IT'S THESCATTERED SHOWERS THAT WILL MOVEIN ACROSS THE PLAINS,POTENTIALLY EVEN A LITTLETHUNDER BUT NO RISK OF ANYSEVERE WEATHER.EARLY TOMORROW MORNING, LOW TOMID 40S.IT'S GOING TO BE PRETTY MILDSATURDAY MORNING AND THEN MID60S TOMORROW AFTERNOON.NOW, HERE IS WHERE THE CHANGECOMES IN.TAKE A LOOK NEAR STERLING ANDGREELEY.BY SATURDAY NIGHT INTO EARLYSUNDAY MORNING, THAT'S WHAT WEWILL SEE THE RAIN AND SNOWDEVELOPING.THAT'S AT ABOUT 9:30 SATURDAYNIGHT.TEMPERATURES WILL STILL BE MILDHERE IN TOWN, BUT THE WINDS WILLBE PICKING UP.IT'S GOING TO TURN DRASTICALLYCOLDER BY EARLY SUNDAY MORNINGAND WAKING UP TO SOME LIGHT SNOWFALLING EARLY IN THE MORNING.AS FAR AS TOTALS GO, BY EARLYSUNDAY MORNING, RIGHT AROUND AHALF INCH TO MAYBE AN INCH INMOST CASES.THROUGHOUT THE DAY ON SUNDAY WEADD ON TO THOSE TOTALS.BY 4:00 IN THE AFTERNOON, RIGHTAROUND 2 TO 3 INCHES IN TOWN.IT'S GOING TO PUT OUR TOTALS BYMONDAY MORNING AT AROUND 2 TO 6INCHES ALONG THE FRONT RANGE.UPWARDS OF A FOOT IN THROUGH THEFOOTHILLS.SPOTS LIKE EVERGREEN, NEDERLAND,ESTES PARK, IN THE HEAVIER BELTTHERE WHERE WE GET AGAIN A GOOD8 TO 12 INCHES BY MONDAYMORNING.TEMPERATURES OBVIOUSLY ALSO WESHOWED YOU THERE TAKING A BIGHIT FROM 70 TODAY TO 40°° COLDERON SUNDAY AND THE LIGHT SNOWWILL CONTINUE INTO MONDAY.WE GET SNOW IN APRIL, WE DO,IT'S NOT OUT OF





