Amazon Developing a Lab to Test Workers For Coronavirus Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:58s - Published 5 hours ago Amazon Developing a Lab to Test Workers For Coronavirus After at least 64 of its workers tested positive for the coronavirus, Amazon is developing a lb designed to test all of its workers. Veuer’s Justin Kircher has that story. 0

