Bob Iger hints more Disney movies might skip cinemas Video Credit: Cover Video - Duration: 00:43s - Published 3 days ago Bob Iger hints more Disney movies might skip cinemas Disney boss Bob Iger has hinted more movies will skip cinemas and go straight to Disney+ as a result of the coronavirus pandemic. 0

