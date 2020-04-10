Finding ways to save during the pandemic

More new on daybreak new on daybreak?

Just last week, 6 point 6 million americans filed for unemployment.

Not having available funds right now might be tempting you to dip into your savings account or pull out your credit card more often.

But with that, comes some concerns.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins joins us live this morning to tell us about some options available to avoid going into debt.

Madelyne./// brooke and tyler.

Unfornately, some people are trying to stay afloat when it comes to their wallet.

That's why it's important you know how to properly spend your money on only crucial things right now.

I sat down with the vice president of wealth enhancement group, mark williamson, to break down the best way to save money right now.

Step one, make a budget.

That way you can see in front of you the money you do have right now, what bills you have to pay and how long the money you have will last you.

Step two, stop automatic payments from coming out of your account, check to see if your student loans are being deferred and see what options you have with your house mortgage or your rent.

And step three, apply for unemployment if you need to.

Williamson tells me they've sped the process up so you can get the funds faster.

He also says when you get the stimulus check of 12 hundred dollars, make sure you put it "understanding your budget is the first step towards seeing what to do when this other money arrives.

You may even have some positive aspects financially in investments, etc., for the long term good that you find from this."

Williamson tells me that if you find yourself struggling coming out of this, there are so many resources to help you.

He advises reaching out to churches or support groups... just talk to those around you and don't be afraid to ask for help.

Live in rochester.

Madelyne watkins kimt thank you madelyne.

In the coronavirus aid, relief, and economic security, or the "cares act", it also allows you to take from your retirement accounts