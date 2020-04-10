Loopy landlord showers in an entire barrel of beer

This hilarious video shows a wacky landlord entertaining his customers - by showering in an entire barrel of expired BEER.

Publican Rob Lindsey, 33, has been left with gallons of off booze due to the coronavirus lockdown, which has forced him to shut up shop.

When a barrel of craft ale went out of date, Rob decided to "give everyone a laugh" by drenching himself in its contents.

In a video shot by himself and posted to his punters on social media, the trader can be seen standing over the keg and releasing the valve.

A powerful shot of liquid then shoots around 15ft into the air before Rob sticks his head in the way and starts scrubbing away.

The married dad-of-one said: "I always have to return the barrels empty for them to be reused so I thought I might as well have a bit of fun.

"The idea was just to give my customers a bit of a laugh, which I thought they could do with at a time like this." He added: "It didn't feel great to be honest and I absolutely stunk afterwards.

"I jumped straight in the shower and got some dry clothes on." Rob is landlord of The Talbot Taphouse in Ripley, Derbs.