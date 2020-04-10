Global  

James Bond FOR YOUR EYES ONLY movie (1981) - Clip with Roger Moore - Car Chase

James Bond FOR YOUR EYES ONLY movie (1981) - Clip with Roger Moore - Car Chase

James Bond FOR YOUR EYES ONLY movie (1981) - Clip with Roger Moore - Car Chase

James Bond FOR YOUR EYES ONLY movie - Clip with Roger Moore - Car Chase Strap yourself in.

FOR YOUR EYES ONLY (1981)’s “drive in the country” uses the least 007-car imaginable – a Citroën 2CV.

The 2CV was chosen to make a clean break from the high tech gadgetry of MOONRAKER (1979) and force Bond to rely on his wits.

Plot synopsis: James Bond is assigned to find a missing British vessel, equipped with a weapons encryption device and prevent it from falling into enemy hands.

Director: John Glen Writers: Richard Maibaum, Michael G.

Wilson, Ian Fleming Stars: Roger Moore, Carole Bouquet, Topol

