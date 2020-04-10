In just a moment.

Good morning, and thank you for joining us.

It's friday april 10.

I'm pat simon.

.

And i'm marie waxel.

.

Starting this morning, a pharmacy in huntsville is changing the way thousands of patients get their prescriptions.

The fox army health center on redstone arsenal is expanding its drive-thru pharmacy to cut down on the spread of the coronavirus.

Waay31s sierra phillips is live at redstone arsenal.

Sierra, how is the pharmacy changing it's operations?

The drive thru at fox army health center started filling pharmacy refills on march 23.

But starting today-- all requests including new prescriptions will be handled in the drive thru.

Officials say it's all in an effort to reduce foot traffic inside the building where patients are still being seen.

The fox army health center is the primary care provider for more than 13,000 people.

But about 55,000 people use the pharmacy.... and if you must go inside-- you'll be screened.

Anthony meador - redstone arsenal colonel "if there's a condition that may lead us to believe that there is something we should look into a little bit more, the good news is no matter what if you screen negative or positive, all our customers are going to get what it is they came here for, whether treatment or medicaiton" the center also added 3 more pick-up spots to make the switch smoother and more efficient.

The center opens today at 8 am until 3 pm and will reopen on monday.

Reporting live in huntsville sierra phillips waay31