Airport 1975 movie (1974) - Charlton Heston, Karen Black, George Kennedy Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:51s - Published 2 days ago Airport 1975 movie (1974) - Charlton Heston, Karen Black, George Kennedy Airport 1975 movie trailer (1974) - Plot synopsis: A 747 in flight collides with a small plane, and is rendered pilotless. Somehow the control tower must get a pilot aboard so the jet can land. Director: Jack Smight Writers: Arthur Hailey, Don Ingalls Stars: Charlton Heston, Karen Black, George Kennedy Genre: Action, Drama 0

