'Like a scene out of a sci-fi movie': San Francisco's streets under lockdown
Drone footage shows deserted San Francisco landmarks while the city is under a lockdown to slow the spread of the coronavirus

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend 'Like a scene out of a sci-fi movie': San Francisco's streets under lockdown SHOWS: SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES (APRIL 7, 2020) (KARLYLE SMITH - MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY KARLYLE SMITH) (MUTE) 1. VARIOUS OF DRONE FOOTAGE OF SAN FRANCISCO'S EMPTY STREETS 2. VARIOUS OF DRONE FOOTAGE OF SAN FRANCISCO'S SKYSCRAPERS 3. DRONE FOOTAGE OF SAN FRANCISCO'S GOLDEN GATE BRIDGE STORY: "To document this historic time", Karlyle Smith filmed and posted online drone footage of the normally busy San Francisco streets, which appeared deserted due to the COVID-19 lockdown. "I've never seen San Francisco so desolate, so lonely. San Francisco is usually a thriving metropolis, but now, it looks like a scene out of a sci-fi movie," Smith told Reuters. The video, filmed between 10 a.m. And 5 p.m. PST (1700-2400 GMT) on Tuesday (April 7), shows San Francisco's landmarks and the Golden Gate Bridge, unusually empty. (Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)





