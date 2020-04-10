Global  

MiLB at Home Opener

A day full of virtual hangouts for Trash Pandas fans
April 9 would have been the first ever trash pandas baseball game in birmingham against the barons.

Instead, the minor league season is postponed because of the coronavirus pandemic, trash pandas fans are still celebrating opening day... just from home.

Pkg: by simply typing hash tag milb opening day from home, you join a community of baseball fans supporting their teams in a new way.

"minor league put together this initiate, thats pretty brilliant by the way, its the at home opener."

Until the trash pandas can safely take the field, team supporters are celebrating opening day on social media.

"we've been encouraging fans, anyone on social media, to put on their gear, take a picture of whatever they're doing whether it's working from home, reading a book, playing catch in your backyard."

Trash pandas vp of marketing, lindsey knupp, says trash pandas nation is strong.

"even just walking outside my building and i see someone in a trash panda hat or t-shrit, and i just want to yell out 'heyyy trash pandas'" knupp wanted to keep the panda- monium going on opening day with online giveaways, virtual happy hour and debuting the team's panda shopping network.

"it's all for the fans, everything we do is for the fans."

While online hangouts are the move for now, knupp says the trash pandas staff cannot wait to play ball.

"so ready for opening day, whether it's your 20th opening day, or your first, we're just as excited to get the season started."

Ll: april 15 would have been the home opener at toyota field.

Instead expect a packed day of virtual celebrations with the trash pandas.

Head to waay tv dot com for ways to follow along.

Reporting in huntsville, lynden blake, waay31 sports.




