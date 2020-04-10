‘Delhi Police could’ve stopped…’: Maharashtra Home Minister on Nizamuddin row

Global  

Video Credit: HT Digital Content - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Thursday questioned Delhi Police over inaction at Nizamuddin.

Deshmukh said Delhi Police could have stopped the program at Nizamuddin.

"A program like the one at Markaz in Delhi's Nizamuddin was scheduled to be held near Mumbai in Vasai on March 15-16 but was not allowed by us.

Why did the Delhi Police not stop this program like us?

Because of this, COVID-19 cases have increased," Deshmukh said.

