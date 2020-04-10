Global  

Sea Fever Film Clip - Will it work?

- Plot synopsis: Siobhán's a marine biology student who prefers spending her days alone in a lab.

She has to endure a week on a ragged fishing trawler, where she’s miserably at odds with the close-knit crew.

But out in the deep Atlantic, an unfathomable life form ensnares the boat.

When members of the crew succumb to a strange infection, Siobhán must overcome her alienation and anxiety to win the crew’s trust, before everyone is lost.

Director Neasa Hardiman Writers Neasa Hardiman Actors Hermione Corfield, Connie Nielsen, Dougray Scott Genre Science Fiction Run Time 1 hour 29 minutes

