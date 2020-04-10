Thailand's health minister visits COVID-19 checkpoint, hospital

Global  

Thailand's Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul visits a coronavirus COVID-19 checkpoint in Uthai Thani province this afternoon (April 10).

Wearing a doctor's uniform, the politician examined the screening measures at the road checkpoint then walked though a hospital where he was shown some of the treatment facilities for patients with the disease.

Speaking after to the media, Charnvirakul urged citizens to stay at home and avoid taking part in Songkran New Year celebrations which traditionally happen from April 13 to April 15 each year.

