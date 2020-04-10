Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > The Cheerleaders movie (1973) - Stephanie Fondue, Denise Dillaway, Jovita Bush

The Cheerleaders movie (1973) - Stephanie Fondue, Denise Dillaway, Jovita Bush

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:26s - Published
The Cheerleaders movie (1973) - Stephanie Fondue, Denise Dillaway, Jovita Bush

The Cheerleaders movie (1973) - Stephanie Fondue, Denise Dillaway, Jovita Bush

The Cheerleaders movie (1973) - Plot synopsis: A group of cheerleaders from the local high school decide to show their school spirit for their football team by sleeping with the opponents the night before the game so that they can be so worn out the opposition won't be able to play.

Director: Paul Glickler Writers: Paul Glickler, Richard Lerner, Tad Richards Stars: Stephanie Fondue, Denise Dillaway, Jovita Bush Genre: Comedy, Sport

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.