The Cheerleaders movie (1973) - Stephanie Fondue, Denise Dillaway, Jovita Bush Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 02:26s - Published 6 days ago The Cheerleaders movie (1973) - Stephanie Fondue, Denise Dillaway, Jovita Bush The Cheerleaders movie (1973) - Plot synopsis: A group of cheerleaders from the local high school decide to show their school spirit for their football team by sleeping with the opponents the night before the game so that they can be so worn out the opposition won't be able to play. Director: Paul Glickler Writers: Paul Glickler, Richard Lerner, Tad Richards Stars: Stephanie Fondue, Denise Dillaway, Jovita Bush Genre: Comedy, Sport 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this