Judge Rules MGM Must Turn Over “Celebrity Apprentice” Tapes Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published 8 hours ago Judge Rules MGM Must Turn Over “Celebrity Apprentice” Tapes “The Celebrity Apprentice” tapes are back making headlines. A judge in Manhattan ruled that MGM must release unaired footage from the show to entrepreneurs who allege they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars. Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story. 0

