Judge Rules MGM Must Turn Over “Celebrity Apprentice” Tapes

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 00:53s - Published
“The Celebrity Apprentice” tapes are back making headlines.

A judge in Manhattan ruled that MGM must release unaired footage from the show to entrepreneurs who allege they lost hundreds of thousands of dollars.

Veuer’s Nick Cardona has that story.

