Cardi B teams with Fashion Nova to fight coronavirus Video Credit: Bang Media - Duration: 00:43s - Published 5 days ago Cardi B teams with Fashion Nova to fight coronavirus Cardi B has teamed up with Fashion Nova to help fight coronavirus with a whopping $1 million being handed out to those in need. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this ogundeji sunday 🗿 Cardi B teams with Fashion Nova to fight coronavirus April 10, 2020 Cardi B has teamed up with Fashion Nova to he… https://t.co/KIizeSeyJr 3 days ago WiLD 94.9 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 This is awesome @iamcardib! https://t.co/2goNRi6bIw 3 days ago sir orire raymond⚪️ Cardi B teams with Fashion Nova to fight coronavirus https://t.co/ctVSHNmRvr https://t.co/bHfzCd0Rv6 4 days ago HOLA! USA Cardi B teams with Fashion Nova to donate $1000 every hour https://t.co/5F02ZBnRWn 4 days ago emctsprime RT @106KMEL: .@iAmCardiB is teaming up with #FashionNova to help people https://t.co/SEsDmT2xhy 5 days ago #STLisHot 104.1 Cardi B Teams With Fashion Nova To Give Away $1 Million Towards Covid-19 Relief [Video] https://t.co/lDCHg0SncO 5 days ago S. Wright Cardi B Teams with Fashion Nova To Giveaway $1 Million https://t.co/FK1tK6pmPc https://t.co/j1f5NIZMgx 5 days ago Sign Cardi B teams with Fashion Nova to fight coronavirus – Giftalworld https://t.co/ndqygyGNT1 5 days ago