Chinese flood back to China from Russia border

CHINA - Northeastern Heilongjiang province reported 20 more people are confirmed to be infected with the new coronavirus.

They had been infected overseas, the provincial health commission said Monday, Xinhua reports.

These include four in serious condition, were all Chinese citizens returning from Russia, bringing the total number of imported cases in Heilongjiang to 42.

