Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Some Think a 17th Century Vow to God Could Be Protecting This German Village From COVID-19

Some Think a 17th Century Vow to God Could Be Protecting This German Village From COVID-19

Video Credit: Veuer - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Some Think a 17th Century Vow to God Could Be Protecting This German Village From COVID-19

Some Think a 17th Century Vow to God Could Be Protecting This German Village From COVID-19

A German village believes a 17th century vow made to God is protecting them from the coronavirus.

Veuer’s Justin Kircher has the story.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

SoulTendencies

SoulTendencies There are advanced spiritual beings governing this world If they think humans are ready for something They send out… https://t.co/pMAdgFnN24 18 hours ago

Anangabhima1211

Mahadev @Chandrapida1 Yes,its true that Wilkis relied on folktales but whats surprising that he wrote this a century later.… https://t.co/5H1useO4nB 2 days ago

LISAbitch327

LISA 🖤💣 ⁰³²⁷ RT @ACELISALM: Some of y’all think your race or your fav’s race is superior NO no race is better than the otherthat is called racism and it… 1 week ago

ACELISALM

RAWN ⁰³²⁷ Some of y’all think your race or your fav’s race is superior NO no race is better than the otherthat is called raci… https://t.co/dchIoIDCer 1 week ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.