This Day in History:
Paul McCartney Announces
the Breakup of the Beatles April 10,
1970 The announcement from
McCartney came via a statement
given to press prior to the release
of his debut solo album, McCartney.
Responding to the question of
whether the songwriting partnership
of Lennon-McCartney would be active
again, McCartney replied with a terse, "No." The Beatles had been
in the process of breaking
up for several years.
But the statement sent
shockwaves through the music
industry, further alienating
McCartney from the rest of the band.
In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine,
John Lennon responded saying, "[Paul]
can’t have his own way, so he’s causing chaos." By the end of 1970,
McCartney officially
filed suit to dissolve the
business partnership of The Beatles.