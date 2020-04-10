Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Day in History: Paul McCartney Announces the Breakup of the Beatles

This Day in History: Paul McCartney Announces the Breakup of the Beatles

Video Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories - Duration: 01:11s - Published
This Day in History: Paul McCartney Announces the Breakup of the Beatles

This Day in History: Paul McCartney Announces the Breakup of the Beatles

This Day in History: Paul McCartney Announces the Breakup of the Beatles April 10, 1970 The announcement from McCartney came via a statement given to press prior to the release of his debut solo album, McCartney.

Responding to the question of whether the songwriting partnership of Lennon-McCartney would be active again, McCartney replied with a terse, "No." The Beatles had been in the process of breaking up for several years.

But the statement sent shockwaves through the music industry, further alienating McCartney from the rest of the band.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, John Lennon responded saying, "[Paul] can’t have his own way, so he’s causing chaos." By the end of 1970, McCartney officially filed suit to dissolve the business partnership of The Beatles.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.