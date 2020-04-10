This Day in History: Paul McCartney Announces the Breakup of the Beatles April 10, 1970 The announcement from McCartney came via a statement given to press prior to the release of his debut solo album, McCartney.

Responding to the question of whether the songwriting partnership of Lennon-McCartney would be active again, McCartney replied with a terse, "No." The Beatles had been in the process of breaking up for several years.

But the statement sent shockwaves through the music industry, further alienating McCartney from the rest of the band.

In an interview with Rolling Stone magazine, John Lennon responded saying, "[Paul] can’t have his own way, so he’s causing chaos." By the end of 1970, McCartney officially filed suit to dissolve the business partnership of The Beatles.