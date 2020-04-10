Global  

5 Easter Traditions From Around the World

5 Easter Traditions From Around the World Every culture has their own unique holiday traditions, rooted in that region's folklore and history.

Here are five popular Easter traditions from different locations around the world.

1.

Florence, Italy The firework packed cart is paraded through the city and set off by the Archbishop during Easter mass.

2.

Sweden and Finland It is also common for children to dress up as witches and beg for chocolate in the streets.

3.

Corfu, Greece The tradition welcome spring by disposing of old pots so new ones can be used to gather the season's crops.

4.

Bessières, France The tradition is said to have began when Napoleon passed through the town and ordered the townspeople to make a giant omelette for his army.

5.

Jerusalem, Israel Some who participate in the walk carry a large cross to symbolize Jesus’s painful journey.

