Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Paycheck Protection Program opens to independent contractors and self-employed

Paycheck Protection Program opens to independent contractors and self-employed

Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:56s - Published
Paycheck Protection Program opens to independent contractors and self-employed

Paycheck Protection Program opens to independent contractors and self-employed

On Friday, the federal stimulus known as the Paycheck Protection Program opens to sole proprietors, independent contractors and gig workers

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Paycheck Protection Program opens to independent contractors and self-employed

STIMULUS MONEY AIMED AT HELPINGTHOSE WORKERS IS NOT NEARLYENOUGH.NICOLE BRADY IS LIVE, ANDNICOLE, TODAY A FEDERAL PROGRAMOPENS UP TO SELF-EMPLOYED PEOPLEWHO ARE OUT OF WORK BUT IT MIGHTNOT BE EASY TO GET THAT MONEY.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.