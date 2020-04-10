Paycheck Protection Program opens to independent contractors and self-employed Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 01:56s - Published now Paycheck Protection Program opens to independent contractors and self-employed On Friday, the federal stimulus known as the Paycheck Protection Program opens to sole proprietors, independent contractors and gig workers 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Paycheck Protection Program opens to independent contractors and self-employed STIMULUS MONEY AIMED AT HELPINGTHOSE WORKERS IS NOT NEARLYENOUGH.NICOLE BRADY IS LIVE, ANDNICOLE, TODAY A FEDERAL PROGRAMOPENS UP TO SELF-EMPLOYED PEOPLEWHO ARE OUT OF WORK BUT IT MIGHTNOT BE EASY TO GET THAT MONEY.





You Might Like

Tweets about this