Harvey Weinstein: how a Hollywood mogul was undone – video explainer

Harvey Weinstein, the titan of Hollywood turned convicted rapist, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In February 2020, a New York jury found Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault against two women who had hoped he could help build their careers.

The Guardian's Ed Pilkington looks back at how the disgraced producer was able to operate above the law for decades, and what the verdict means for the #MeToo movement and his dozens of accusers.