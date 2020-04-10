Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Harvey Weinstein: how a Hollywood mogul was undone – video explainer

Harvey Weinstein: how a Hollywood mogul was undone – video explainer

Video Credit: Guardian - Duration: 05:04s - Published
Harvey Weinstein: how a Hollywood mogul was undone – video explainer

Harvey Weinstein: how a Hollywood mogul was undone – video explainer

Harvey Weinstein, the titan of Hollywood turned convicted rapist, has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

In February 2020, a New York jury found Weinstein guilty of rape and sexual assault against two women who had hoped he could help build their careers.

The Guardian's Ed Pilkington looks back at how the disgraced producer was able to operate above the law for decades, and what the verdict means for the #MeToo movement and his dozens of accusers.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Lynettejane

Lynette @BandyXLee1 Their headlines, persistent, about Harvey Weinstein were a turning point. Describing him, again persist… https://t.co/hTpaP0aLvi 3 hours ago

MarinaGipps

MarinaGipps RT @TAPSTRIMEDIA: @Tristanshouts @MarinaGipps "Former Obama Adviser Anita Dunn Helped Harvey Weinstein Strategize Before New York Times Sto… 3 hours ago

TAPSTRIMEDIA

Chris Sampson @Tristanshouts @MarinaGipps "Former Obama Adviser Anita Dunn Helped Harvey Weinstein Strategize Before New York Tim… https://t.co/kJeFb9AhFG 3 hours ago

just_cents

Just My 2 Cents Worth RT @thedailybeast: EXCLUSIVE: Sex offender Jeffrey Epstein used his connections with convicted rapist and Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein… 9 hours ago

sophiatseliem

Soph AND THUS, #METOO COMES FULL CIRCLE: Shot: Chaser: Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein: I’ll f… https://t.co/uQ1n1pavA1 11 hours ago

JennieKoo

Jennie Koo RT @Jerusalem_Post: Former Hollywood mogul and convicted***offender Harvey #Weinstein, 68, has tested positive for #coronavirus while in… 15 hours ago

commonpatriot

The Irishman via @instapundit: AND THUS, #METOO COMES FULL CIRCLE: Shot: Chaser: Hollywood mogul Harvey Weinstein: I’ll f…… https://t.co/wCShp5PsiU 15 hours ago

Insomniac1985

Jasmin (jazzaboogle)🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸🇵🇸 RT @mldauber: Harvey Weinstein belongs in prison and no one cares that he is scared, so stop writing these stories about his rich white fea… 16 hours ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.