Indonesian police distribute masks and hand sanitizer Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:59s - Published 2 days ago Indonesian police distribute masks and hand sanitizer As a form of concern from the community due to the Covid-19 outbreak, traffic police officers distributed free masks and hand sanitizers to the people in Makassar City, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia (April 9) Not only that, lunch and cakes were also given to drivers online motorcycle taxis and pedicab drivers are on the streets. 0

