Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Indonesian police distribute masks and hand sanitizer

Indonesian police distribute masks and hand sanitizer

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:59s - Published
Indonesian police distribute masks and hand sanitizer

Indonesian police distribute masks and hand sanitizer

As a form of concern from the community due to the Covid-19 outbreak, traffic police officers distributed free masks and hand sanitizers to the people in Makassar City, South Sulawesi Province, Indonesia (April 9) Not only that, lunch and cakes were also given to drivers online motorcycle taxis and pedicab drivers are on the streets.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.