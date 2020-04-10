Global  

China honors virus victims with three minutes reflection

2020-04-10
CHINA - With air raid sirens wailing and flags at half-staff, China held a three-minute nationwide moment of reflection on Saturday to honor those who have died in the coronavirus outbreak, especially “martyrs” who fell while fighting what has become a global pandemic.

Commemorations took place at 10 a.m.

In all major cities, but were particularly poignant in Wuhan, the industrial city where the virus was first detected in December.

(Newsvia)

