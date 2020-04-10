Global  

Peter Thiel's Palantir Still Expecting to Top $1B in Revenue

Palantir, the data analytic startup, says they are still on track to top $1 billion in revenue for 2020.

The company has benefited from government contracts and the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is using the Palantir software to more efficiently allocate their resources.

