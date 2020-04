Is it bull or no bull? Will a can opener combat "wrap rage" Video Credit: ABC15 Arizona - Duration: 01:52s - Published now Is it bull or no bull? Will a can opener combat "wrap rage" Is it bull or no bull? Our Smart Shopper Chelsey Davis is testing if a can opener will combat "wrap rage." 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Is it bull or no bull? Will a can opener combat "wrap rage" THEATERS MAY NOT REOPEN UNTILAUGUST.♪♪♪♪♪♪Chelsey: I'M CHELSEY DAVIS, YOURSMART SHOPPER AND PRACTICINGRESPONSIBLE SOCIAL DISTANCINGWORKING FROM HOME AND I'M DOINGA LOT OF ONLINE ORDERING ANDGETTING PLENTY OF DELIVERIES.NOW, AFTER I PROPERLY SANITIZETHEM, I LIKE I'M SURE ALL OF YOUHAVE NOTICED HOW SOME PACKAGINGIS MORE DIFFICULT THAN OTHERS.IT MAKES ME THINK BACK TO WRAPRAGE AND PACKAGE RAGE,HEIGHTENED LEVELS OF ANGER ANDFRUSTRATION WHEN YOU CAN'T OPENTHE PACKAGE.WE DON'T WANT YOU TO GET INJUREDTRYING TO DO SO WITH THE HEATSEALED PLASTIC PACKS LIKE THISONE HERE.THERE ARE A LOT OF WAYS TO OPENTHE ITEMS, SCISSORS, A KNIFE ORBOX CUTTER, EVEN HEAVY DUTYCLIPPING TOOLS BUT BE CAREFULUSING THOSE METHODS.THERE ARE ITEMS OUT THERESPECIFICALLY DESIGNED TOALLEVIATE WRAP RAGE.SINCE I HAVE NEVER TRIED THE CANOPENER METHOD, I'M GOING TO TRYTHAT ONE TODAY.I ATTACH IT ON THE EDGE, ITWISTED IT BUT IT DIDN'T OPEN.I TRIED ANOTHER ONE BUT ITDIDN'T OPEN IT AT ALL, JUSTCREATING THESE EDGES THAT WEREPRETTY SHARP.I'M GOING WITH BULL.WE NEEDED A NEW WATER FILTER, WEALREADY OPENED THIS USINGSCISSORS.THIS SIDE HASN'T BEEN TOUCHEDYET.WE'RE GOING TO TRY IT WITH A CANOPENER.MAYBE SECOND TIME IS THE CHARM.SAME PROCESS USING TWO DIFFERENTCAN OPENERS BUT THE SAME RESULT.IT DIDN'T OPEN AND MADE ITSHARPER.I'M GOING WITH BULL AGAIN.ON OUR SITE, I'LL PUT ADDITIONALLINKS, HOW TO ORDER ON AMAZON TOSPECIFICALLY AVOID THIS TYPE OFPACKAGING AND OTHER PRODUCTSCLAIMING TO HELP.





