23abc news at 6 a.m. - April 10th, 2020

NOW WE'VE SHOWN YOU HOW MANY OF YOU AROUND TOWN ARE MAKIN' IT --- BUT WHAT ABOUT THOSE WHO ARE WORKING HARD TO FEED OUR FAMILIES. HERE'S A LOOK AT FARMERS AND RANCHERS ACROSS THE NATION -- AND A LOCAL FARMER YOU MAY RECOGNIZE. "ALL ACROSS AMERICA FARMERS ARE STILL FARMING, TO MAKE SURE THAT GROCERY STORES AND RESTAURANTS ARE STILL, TO ENSURE THAT GROCERY STORES AND RESTAURANTS HAVE ALL THE FOOD THEY NEED -- SO THAT YOU COULD FEED YOUR FAMILY" KERN COUNTY FARM BUREAU'S SECOND VICE PRESIDE -- JENNY HOLTERMANN TEAMED UP WITH PAL FARMERS ACROSS AMERICA-- AND IN A FACEBOOK POST SAID-- "WE ARE STILL FARMING TO MAKE SURE THAT YOU CAN FEED YOUR FAMILY." THE USDA HAS ANNOUNCED AN EXTENSION FOR FARMERS TO REPAY ANY MARKETING ASSISTANCE LOANS. AS PART OF THE USDA'S IMPLEMENTATION OF THE CORONAVIRUS AID, RELIEF AND ECONOMIC SECURITY ACT -- AGRICULTURAL PRODUCERS NOW HAVE MORE TIME TO REPAY MARKETING ASSISTANCE LOANS. THE LOANS ARE NOW EXTENDED TO 12 MONTHS RATHER THAN NINE, AND THIS FLEXIBILITY IS AVAILABLE FOR MOST COMMODITIES. IT APPLIES TO NONRECOURSE LOANS FOR CROP YEARS 2018, 2019 AND 2020. ACCORDING TO USDA -- THIS IS EFFECTIVE AS OF RIGHT NOW.

THELOANS ARE NOW EXTENDED TO 12MONTHS RATHER THANNINE, AND THIS FLEXIBILITY ISAVAILABLE FOR MOSTCOMMODITIES.IT APPLIES TO NONRECOURSE LOANSFOR CROP YEARS 2018, 2019AND 2020.ACCORDING TO USDA -- THIS ISEFFECTIVE AS OF RIGHT NOW.FISHING SEASON IS NEARING INCALIFORNIA BUT THE STATEREMAINS UNDER A SHELTER IN PLACEORDER.23ABC'S DANIELA GARRIDO HAS ABREAK DOWN OF GOVERNORNEWSOM'S RESPONSE TO THOSELOOKING FORWARD TO THISYEAR'S SEASON.GOVERNOR NEWSOM SAID HIS OFFICEHAS BEEN INUNDATED WITHCALLS ABOUT THE FATE OF THISYEAR'S FISHING SEASON ANDYESTERDAY DURING HIS DAILY LIVEPRESS CONFERENCE HEGAVE A RESPONSE.."WE ARE NOT CANCELING THEFISHING SEASON IN THE STATE OFCALIFORNIA WE ARE JUST DELAYING"IN HIS DAILY PRESS CONFERENCE,GOVERNOR GAVINNEWSOM ANNOUNCED CALIFORNIA WILLDELAY THE STARTOF THE FISHING SEASON THIS YEARAFTER HIS OFFICE WASFLOODED WITH CALLS ABOUT IT."TO ALL THE PEOPLE WHO LOVE THEOUTDOORS,TROUT FISHING OR FISHING WE HEARYOU WE DEEPLY CARE AND WE WANTTO ADDRESS YOUR ANXIETY"ACCORDING TO NEWSOM, MONO ANDINYO COUNTY, KNOWN TO HAVESOME OF THE TOP FISHING IN THEWORLD, HAD CONCERNS OF AWAVE OF VISITORS DURING THISYEAR'S SEASON."WE HAVE FISHING SEAOSN COMINGUP AND THEY'RE WORRIED ABOUTBEING OVERWHELMED WITH EVERYONEWITH A LITTLECABIN FEVER THAT WANT TO GET OUTON THE STREAMS THEYRE DERBIESOUT THERE AND PEOPLE WHO WAITEVERY YEAR FOR THE BEGININGOF NEXT SEASON"ABOUT 1 MILLION PEOPLE ARELICENSED TO FISH IN CALIFORNIAKERNVILLE CHAMBER OF COMMERCE ASWELL AS THECALIFORNIA DEPARTMENT OF FISHAND WILDLIFE FOR THE CENTRALREGION TO SEE IF THEY HADSTARTED ANY PROTOCOLS WITHTHE GOVERNOR'S OFFICE, BUT HAVENOT HEARD BACK.COMMUNITY ACTION PARTNERSHIP OFKERN IS ASKING THE COMMUNITY FORHELP.THE ORGANIZATION ESTABLISHED AWEEKDAY DRIVE-THROUGH FOOD DISTRIBUTIONS INBAKERSFIELD...BUT THEY NEED DONATIONS.GROCERY STORES AREN'T ABLE TODONATE AS MUCH... SORESOURCES ARE LIMITED.THEY ARE ASKING FOR THECOMMUNITY'S HELP.CAP-K SAYS THEY CAN TURN EVERYDONATED DOLLAR IT RECEIVES INTO7 POUNDS OF FOOD FOR THOSE INNEED.TO HELP OUT -- GO TO OUR WEBSITE-- TURN TO 23 DOT COM.LOCAL LAW ENFORCEMENT IS WORKINGTO HELP MAKE DOWNTOWNSAFER...THE B-P-D SAID IT IS TEAMING UPWITH TRANS-WEST SECURITY TOCONDUCT COURTESY CHECKS ON LOCALBUSINESSES...IT WAS TWO YEARS AGO TODAY --THAT GOVERNOR JERRY BROWNDESIGNATED THIS DAY TO HONORLOCAL LABOR AND CIVIL RIGHTSLEADER..

DOLORES HUERTA.THE FORMER GOVERNOR DESIGNATEDTHIS DAY TORECOGNIZE HER ACHIEVEMENTS AS ACIVIL RIGHTS LEADER ANDCOMMUNITY ORGANIZER.SHE IS THE FIRST AND ONLY LIVINGPERSON TO HOLD THIS HONOR.HUERTA IS THE FOUNDER ANDPRESIDENT OF THE DOLORESHUERTA FOUNDATION --ANORGANIZATION THAT EMPOWERSAND BUILDS LEADERSHIP INLOW-INCOME COMMUNITITIES.TODAY SHE CELEBRATES HER 90-THBIRTHDAY.THE FOUNDATION WILL CELEBRATEHER BIRTHDAY -- WITH AN ONLINECELEBRATION ON MAY 16TH.AND MANY OF YOU MAY HAVE NOTICEDA DROP IN PRICES AT THEPUMP ---AND ACCORDING TOTRIPLE-A --THAT DECREASE CAN BESEEN AROUND THE STATE AS WELL.THE AVERAGE PRICE FOR REGULARGASOLINE IN MOSTOF SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA FELLBELOW $3 PER GALLON ASDEMAND FOR FUEL CONTINUES TODROP WITH PEOPLE STAYINGAT HOME, ACCORDING TO THEAUTOMOBILE CLUB OFSOUTHERN CALIFORNIA'S WEEKENDGAS WATCH.TODAY'S RETAIL STATEWIDE AVERAGEIS $2.92 A GALLON FORREGULAR UNLEADED, WHICH IS NINECENTS LESS THAN LASTWEEK.AND TAKING A LOOK AT PRICESCLOSER TO HOME ---ACCORDING TO GAS-BUDDY-DOT COM-- THE AVERAGE PRICE INBAKERSFIELD IS $2.72.YOU CAN FIND GAS FOR $2.32 ATTHE CENTRAL CALI DELI ANDGROCERY ON EAST CALIFORNIAAVENUE.AND AT THE FASTRIP ON BRUNDAGELANE -- GAS IS PRICED AT$2.38 PER GALLON FOR UNLEADEDFUEL.