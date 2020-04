Ketchum Covid Antibody Trials

SPREADS, MANYHEALTH OFFICIALSARE ATTEMPTING TOSEE WHAT CAN BE BEDONE TO HELP SLOWTHE SPREAD OF THEDISEASE.THE ALBANYCOLLEGE OFPHARMACY ANDHEALTH SCIENCESAND THE FREDHUTCHINSONCANCER RESEARCHCENTER WILL ASSISTTHE KETCHUM FIREDEPARTMENT INCONDUCTING ANANTIBODY STUDYTHE STUDY WILL BECONDUCTED OVER ASIXTH MONTH PERIODWHERE FOURHUNDREDVOLUNTEERS WILLPARTICIPATE INGIVING BLOOD."THE OVERALLPURPOSE IS TO TRYAND ESTABLISHWHETHER THERE AREANTIBODIES MOREPREVALENT IN OURPOPULATION THENWE MAY IMAGINE.

IS ITJUST THE PEOPLEWHO HAVE BEEN SICKWHO HAVE THOSEANTIBODIES OR ARETHERE OTHERPEOPLE"WHILE THE STUDYWILL NOT GIVE AFINAL SOLUTION INTERMS OF A CURE ORA VACCINE, THESTUDY WILLHOPEFULLY SHEDLIGHT ON NEWINFORMATION ABOUTCOVID-19.