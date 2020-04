Seniors Helping Seniors implements new COVID-19 safety protocols in SWFL

NEXT THREE DAYS, WHEN YOU GO TOFOX 4 NOW DOT COM SLASH OPEN.BACK TO YOU.THERE IS STILL A LOT WE DON’TKNOW ABOUT COVID-19,BUT, WHAT WE *DO KNOW..

IS OURELDERLY LOVED ONES ARE THE MOSTAT-RISK."SENIORS HELPING SENIORS" IS ANIN-HOME CARE SERVICE HERE INFORT MYERS.THIS MORNING... NOELANI TELLS USHOW THEY ARE PROTECTING YOURLOVED ONES.LKLI"SENIORS HELPING SENIORS"PROVIDES CARE IN THE COMFORT OFYOUR HOME.SO, THEY SAY THAT ALREADYREDUCES THE RISK OF EXPOSURE,BUT JUST TO BE ON THE SAFESIDE..

THEY’VE MADE MORE CHANGESTO HELP."VOA SCROLL THROUGH THEIR WEBSITE,YOU’LL SEE THE LATEST PROTOCOLSFOR COVID-19.THE AGENCY COVERING SOUTHWESTFLORIDA SAYS..

THEY’VE ADDEDLAYERS OF SAFETY TO PROTECT BOTHSENIOR CAREGIVERS AND CLIENTS.STARTING IN MARCH, THEY NOWMONITOR TRIPS OUTSIDE ANDVISITORS INSIDE.CAREGIVERS GET GLOVES, MASKS,AND PRACTICE EXTRA SANITATION.SINCE THEY SERVICE HEALTH NEEDSAND ESSENTIAL ERRANDS, ELDERLYCLIENTS REMAIN SAFELY INDOORS.THEY SAY IT’S A PRECAUTIONTHAT’S NECESSARY, BUT CANSOMETIMES FEEL ISOLATING.SOTEVAN ZELDEN/CO-OWNER - SENIORSHELPING SENIORS IN FORT MYERS:"Not going over to neighborshouses if they can avoid it andnot having family come over orany family come over.

We justwant to keep those protocolsthat everybody is supposed to bedoing in place so that everybodystay safe, the caregivers andthe receivers of the services weprovide."20VO CONTTO LIMIT UNKNOWING EXPOSURE,THEY AREN’T ACCEPTING NECLIENTS.INSTEAD, THEY’RE BEING ADDED TOA WAITLIST.THE OWNER SAYS HE’S THAPPY TOSAY NONE OF HIS CARETAKERS HAVEBEEN INFECTED WITH COVID-19.LKLIVE"THEY SAY RIGHT NOW MORE THANEVER..

IT’S IMPORTANT OUR ELDERSHAVE SOCIAL INTERACTION DURINGTHIS TOUGH TIME.I’LL HAVE SOME TIPS ON HOW