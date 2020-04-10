Global  

Dairy drive-thru in Morrisville

SUNY Morrisville is holding a drive-thru dairy drive, on Friday, April 10, to help those in need in the Morrisville and surrounding community.

In need, in the morrisville community, with a drive-through dairy drive.

Here's a look at past dairy-themed challenges families in need can pick up dairy items, including milk, cheese and yogurt, from 4pm - 6 pm, or until they're all gone.

You can pick them up at the suny morrisville dairy complex, on eaton street.

Proper social distancing... safety and public health hygiene practices will be used throughout the dairy drive.

Among those donating are local community members... dairy farmers of america... hood and chobani.

