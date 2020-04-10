Leader of Belarus church takes to skies with precious relics

Metropolitan Pavel, leader of the Belarusian Orthodox Church is seen flying around the borders of with relics and prayers.

Shot on April 2, Metropolitan Paul is joined by others from the church, who all sing together as they fly with the relics.

They took this journey in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They flew with the main shrines of the Belarusian Orthodox Church - the revered copies of the cross of St.

Euphrosyne, Abbess of Polotsk and Zhirovichi icon of virgin Mary and a cross-reliquary.