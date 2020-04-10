Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Leader of Belarus church takes to skies with precious relics

Leader of Belarus church takes to skies with precious relics

Video Credit: Newsflare - Duration: 02:20s - Published
Leader of Belarus church takes to skies with precious relics

Leader of Belarus church takes to skies with precious relics

Metropolitan Pavel, leader of the Belarusian Orthodox Church is seen flying around the borders of with relics and prayers.

Shot on April 2, Metropolitan Paul is joined by others from the church, who all sing together as they fly with the relics.

They took this journey in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They flew with the main shrines of the Belarusian Orthodox Church - the revered copies of the cross of St.

Euphrosyne, Abbess of Polotsk and Zhirovichi icon of virgin Mary and a cross-reliquary.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.