YouTubers are selling their 'Driving Range Car' to raise money for the NHS

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 01:25s - Published
A 'driving range car', complete with a grass roof and tees to hit balls from, is being put up for sale at a raffle - with a portion of the profits going to the NHS.

YouTubers John Imrie & Kurt Hill created the car, which is also wrapped in a custom golf-ball body print.

Having first driven the car around the UK, John then started using it for one hour of exercise a day allowed by the UK Government during the COVID-19 lockdown.

Now they have both decided to set up an online raffle to sell the car.

A percentage of the winning bid will go straight to 'NHS Charities Together', an appeal set up to aid health workers treating those suffering from coronavirus.

They hope to raise around 2000GBP from the raffle, where some of the money will be used to recoup the cost of designing this ultra-cool car.

The video was shot on March 16.




