Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > This Twitter game will keep you entertained during quarantine

This Twitter game will keep you entertained during quarantine

Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:00s - Published
This Twitter game will keep you entertained during quarantine

This Twitter game will keep you entertained during quarantine

On April 5, a Twitter user by the handle @flotisserie shared a game called “Quarantine House”.

The rules are simple: You’re given a list of six houses, each house has a select group of fictional, or real, characters.

And you must choose which house you want to spend your quarantine in.

The game, which was retweeted nearly 1,000 times, sparked a flood of responses.

It also sparked other variations

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like


Tweets about this

jaymoody779

JokerJay779 RT @bocodamondo: of course capcom will make a RE4 remake even though the game still holds up perfectly to this day, and are ignoring the ou… 20 seconds ago

Kodaka8shinai

Duckula RT @Sweepsgg: We will give $100 to someone who retweets this tweet and downloads Raid: Shadow Legends. Click this link to download the game… 20 seconds ago

CoachRyan_SW

Ryan Smith-Wilkinson RT @nwcfl: #NWCFLTwitterCup Group N @StockportTownFC host @WinsfordUnited Stockport's @RobbieSavage8 is unavailable for this game as he… 21 seconds ago

GoldenSimmer4

GoldenSimmer✨✨✨✨ RT @BubblyZen1: I have been getting requests to do some base game only builds so I created this 4 bedroom family home - video will be up to… 28 seconds ago

sandra8301

Sandy RT @ZeroPointEnerg7: Banner Change Alert 🚨 @GenFlynn has changed his twitter banner. It reminds me both of #DarkToLight and #StormIsComi… 42 seconds ago

Nicklausgush

NicklaSensei RT @Polygon: Assassin’s Creed 2 will be free on PC this week, via Ubisoft’s uPlay. https://t.co/LspSIjlIYz https://t.co/Sb8Mm6z8zi 49 seconds ago

fuck1popo

Kimberly RT @FreeHongKong13: First post of this #China mention game: Ummm... the most famous one must be “ The product which made in #China will ex… 49 seconds ago

bocodamondo

Bocodamondo of course capcom will make a RE4 remake even though the game still holds up perfectly to this day, and are ignoring… https://t.co/AQa1UbLlZU 1 minute ago

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.