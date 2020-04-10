Chaotic viral clip shows hotel room flooding into parking lot

An absolutely insane video showing chaos that erupted at a California motel has Twitter users scratching their heads.

The short clip, filmed and shared by Prophet Amen Ra, shows a flooding incident at Studio 6 Motel in Commerce, California, around 7 p.m.

On April 9.

In the video, water can be seen gushing out of a second-floor motel room as an employee holds the door open.

A man who is soaking wet, presumably the resident responsible for the whole mess, then hops over the railing to flee the scene, landing on a Nissan Murano parked below.

He then slips on the drenched car, smashing the windshield and sliding down the hood of the car before landing roughly on the pavement below.

Children can be heard screaming in the background the entire time, only adding to the chaotic energy the clip exudes.

Prophet Amen Ra wrote on Twitter that he was merely walking by the hotel at the right time when the bizarre incident took place.

“Not trying to be bogus about it.

I wasn’t gonna post this at first but I figured y’all wouldn’t believe me unless you saw it for yourself lol.

Ppl out here tripping during the Quarantine”.

According to TMZ, officials with the L.A.

County Fire and Sheriff’s Departments responded to the scene —.

Although, reportedly, neither the owner of the Nissan nor the motel management are looking to press charges.

Sources told the outlet the man caused the flood by turning on all the faucets in the room and bursting pipes in the ceiling.

The damage allegedly totaled over $10,000