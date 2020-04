Amid lockdown, American man creates glamorous looks using blanket

SHOWS: NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES (MARCH 30, 2020) (ORIGINALLY SHOT IN PORTRAIT) (CONOR MCKENZIE - NO RESALE / MUST ON SCREEN COURTESY FACEBOOK: CONOR MCKENZIE/ INSTAGRAM: @CONOR_MCKENZIE) 1.

STORY: Due to the coronavirus confinement, New York City-based dancer and social media content creator, Conor McKenzie filmed a video showing off glamorous looks using a blanket only.

McKenzie transformed his navy-blue velvet blanket into a corseted dress, an oversized scarf, a sweatshirt dress and a couple of evening dresses.

The video posted online on April 1 has been watched over five million times on McKenzie's Facebook account by Friday (April 10).

After the clip went viral, McKenzie filmed the second one creating more looks using the same blanket.

(Production: Oleksandr Ieltsov)