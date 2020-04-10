Global  

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page
One News Page > News Videos > Police spray disinfectant with water cannon onto Indonesian roads

Police spray disinfectant with water cannon onto Indonesian roads

Video Credit: Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:37s - Published
Police spray disinfectant with water cannon onto Indonesian roads

Police spray disinfectant with water cannon onto Indonesian roads

Police in Indonesia are using water cannons to spray disinfectant onto roads to help combat the threat of COVID-19.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

Police spray disinfectant with water cannon onto Indonesian roads

Police in Indonesia are using water cannons to spray disinfectant onto roads to help combat the threat of COVID-19.

The Sorong City COVID-19 Plague Disaster Mitigation Task Force Team sprayed twenty tons of disinfectant along the main road section of Sorong City, West Papua Province on April 10.

Two water cannon cars belonging to the Sorong police station, each with a capacity of 7.5 tons, were mobilized.




You Might Like


Tweets about this

Follow us on Facebook

Environmentally friendly: One News Page is hosted on servers powered solely by renewable energy
© 2020 One News Page Ltd. All Rights Reserved.
About us  |  Contact us  |  Disclaimer  |  Press Room  |  Terms & Conditions  |  Content Accreditation
 RSS  |  News for my Website  |  Free news search widget  |  In the News  |  DMCA / Content Removal  |  Privacy & Data Protection Policy
How are we doing? FeedbackSend us your feedback  |   LIKE us on Facebook   FOLLOW us on Twitter  •  FOLLOW us on Pinterest
One News® is a registered trademark of One News Page Ltd.