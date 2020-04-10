Police spray disinfectant with water cannon onto Indonesian roads

Police in Indonesia are using water cannons to spray disinfectant onto roads to help combat the threat of COVID-19.

The Sorong City COVID-19 Plague Disaster Mitigation Task Force Team sprayed twenty tons of disinfectant along the main road section of Sorong City, West Papua Province on April 10.

Two water cannon cars belonging to the Sorong police station, each with a capacity of 7.5 tons, were mobilized.