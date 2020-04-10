The Half of It on Netflix - Official Trailer

Global  

Video Credit: FanReviews - Duration: 03:30s - Published
Check out the official trailer for the Netflix movie The Half of It starring Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire, Collin Chou, Enrique Murciano and Becky Ann Baker!

Release Date: May 1, 2020 on Netflix The Half of It is a coming-of-age dramedy movie written and directed by Alice Wu.

It stars Leah Lewis, Daniel Diemer, Alexxis Lemire and Collin Chou.

Tweets about this

yansieee

yana 🌸 The Half of It | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/CQMvvKeiZH via @YouTube 13 minutes ago

Kiwes

Kimberly Ranee Hicks RT @Kiwes: The Half of It | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/cpuxTIJUyE 14 minutes ago

LetaBlake

Leta Blake Get this in my eyeballs! The Half of It | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/kdzeKhTqhR via @YouTube 25 minutes ago

bobeaubreaux

Toni Childs This looks cute The Half of It | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/o30akFQQiq 43 minutes ago

Smochintendo

٩(๑❛ᴗ❛๑)۶ RT @thatalicewu: Here it is: The official trailer for The Half of It, coming it May 1 on Netflix! I truly can't wait for you to fall in lov… 47 minutes ago

punchayatc

𝘱𝘱𝘶𝘯𝘯𝘪𝘤𝘩𝘩 -🥨 The Half of It | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/H0SVKTbvUP via @YouTube น่าดูม้ากกกกก 1 hour ago

lstrayn

\lstr.bin The Half of It | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/Bt2DKUMn3z via @YouTube 1 hour ago

ShaofanWilson

ShaofanWilson The Half of It | Official Trailer | Netflix https://t.co/LZdcB3MzrL .... I am so buzzed for this!! Chinese female lead. Yes please :D 3 hours ago

