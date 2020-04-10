Global  

What to Stream for Movie Night!

Video Credit: TODAY’S TMJ4 - Duration: 05:54s - Published
What to Stream for Movie Night!

What to Stream for Movie Night!

TGIF!

Am I right?

Fridays are our favorite because that means... nationally syndicated radio film critic Ryan Jay is joining us!

This week he is sharing all the best movies and new releases to enjoy at home.

Stay tuned to see what should be on your movie night playlist!

Ryan's Top Picks for the Week are: Trolls World Tour / Universal Pictures Love Wedding Repeat/ Netflix The Main Event / Netflix For full reviews and opportunities to see the newest movies before anyone else (for FREE!), visit his website at RyanJayReviews.com.

While his movie club may be temporarily suspended due to the given circumstances, you can still participate in Ryan Jay’s Virtual Movie Club and submit your favorite romantic films on the “Movie Club” tab on his website!

