Coronavirus: 37 deaths, 896 new cases reported in last 24 hours in India | Oneindia News

Nearly 900 new novel coronavirus cases and 37 deaths have been reported over the past 24 hours, the Health Ministry revealed in its daily briefing.

This is the largest ever single-day spike in the number of cases and deaths, the ministry added, and takes the total number of COVID-19 cases in India to 6,761 with 206 deaths linked to the virus.

The National Commission for Women has launched a WhatsApp number - 7217735372 - on Friday to report cases of domestic violence, which have seen a rise during the lockdown period.

In a tweet, the NCW urged people to report such cases through messages on the number so that the agency can provide support and assistance to women in distress or experiencing domestic violence.

